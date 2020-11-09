K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Clorox Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TC Energy Corp, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, The Cooper Inc, Maverix Metals Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Clorox Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TC Energy Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Agnico Eagle Mines, sells Barrick Gold Corp, The Cooper Inc, Maverix Metals Inc, INVESCO CCY SHS JA, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. As of 2020Q3, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CLX, GLD, AON, FNF, MCD, HON, STMP, SH, ECL, CZR, MRK, CAT, LPSN, CP, FEAC, BERY, OTIS, STM, LAD, ALGN, SPCE, QCOM, ORCL, MRNA, SAH, IPOB, TWST, VFC, GOOS, GGG, LYV, TPB, MDT, NFLX, TRNE, EMR, NLS, SII, CIGI, RTX, DKNG, ATI, ELS, CERN, ABT, RMG, NLSN, ONEW, ACAM, LGC, NDRA, ACB, AMCI, SMMC, AKU, PUMP, AQB, SLV,

CLX, GLD, AON, FNF, MCD, HON, STMP, SH, ECL, CZR, MRK, CAT, LPSN, CP, FEAC, BERY, OTIS, STM, LAD, ALGN, SPCE, QCOM, ORCL, MRNA, SAH, IPOB, TWST, VFC, GOOS, GGG, LYV, TPB, MDT, NFLX, TRNE, EMR, NLS, SII, CIGI, RTX, DKNG, ATI, ELS, CERN, ABT, RMG, NLSN, ONEW, ACAM, LGC, NDRA, ACB, AMCI, SMMC, AKU, PUMP, AQB, SLV, Added Positions: TSM, TRP, AEM, TD, FDX, SCHW, ENB, TMO, TLT, XME, SPOT, UNH, AZO, ITB, XHB, ZYME, TU, DHR, NTR, BF.B, MSFT, CCJ, DOOO, BKNG, CCI, CNI, AMT, GDX, CARR, GOOGL, AAPL, RWM, SPY, NEM, SYK, EL, SHW, AMZN, SDGR, BNS, DIS, SBAC, MS, TWTR, PHYS, MA, FB, ABBV, SONO, TREX, NKE, WBA, SU, PYPL, WTTR, CWST, KAR,

TSM, TRP, AEM, TD, FDX, SCHW, ENB, TMO, TLT, XME, SPOT, UNH, AZO, ITB, XHB, ZYME, TU, DHR, NTR, BF.B, MSFT, CCJ, DOOO, BKNG, CCI, CNI, AMT, GDX, CARR, GOOGL, AAPL, RWM, SPY, NEM, SYK, EL, SHW, AMZN, SDGR, BNS, DIS, SBAC, MS, TWTR, PHYS, MA, FB, ABBV, SONO, TREX, NKE, WBA, SU, PYPL, WTTR, CWST, KAR, Reduced Positions: GOLD, COO, ROP, WMT, DEO, XBI, XLV, HUM, SIL, SHOP, GRP.U, EA, NVTA, BRK.B, NOA, SBUX, BDX, ADP, BABA, MANU, TSLA, TTWO, ATVI, TCX, JNJ, ACN, FSLR, IBN, WCN, CHWY, FDS, GS, V, COST, KL, USAS, SAM, RY, CPG, ERF, PBA, HD, GM, AUY, CM, FPAY, SJR, CNQ, WSO,

GOLD, COO, ROP, WMT, DEO, XBI, XLV, HUM, SIL, SHOP, GRP.U, EA, NVTA, BRK.B, NOA, SBUX, BDX, ADP, BABA, MANU, TSLA, TTWO, ATVI, TCX, JNJ, ACN, FSLR, IBN, WCN, CHWY, FDS, GS, V, COST, KL, USAS, SAM, RY, CPG, ERF, PBA, HD, GM, AUY, CM, FPAY, SJR, CNQ, WSO, Sold Out: MMX, FXY, FLIR, ROKU, IAG, XLU, URA, NOK, SPAQ, DBA, VMW, BATRK, CAH, SJM, A781, FSV, SSNC, C, BAC, AVLR, CSCO, BEPC, 90S1, NG, HCAC, HYAC, CORN, GMHI, SEEL, ANVS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,438 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,626 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,291 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 80,390 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 143,660 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $194.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,048 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $192.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,035 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 260.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 74,700 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 685.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 114,697 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 75.75%. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,140 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 170,055 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 433.33%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $263.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 485.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of .

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Maverix Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.68.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO CCY SHS JA. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $90.42, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.33.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.