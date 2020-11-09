Financial Architects, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Marlton, NJ, based Investment company Financial Architects, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Architects, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Financial Architects, Inc owns 249 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FVAC, IIPR, MIK,

Added Positions: VCSH, VTIP, TIP, SCHD, XLRE, VIG, GLD, SCHE, VUG, PYPL, EEM, SCHZ, XLU, BIV, IXUS, BCE, GDX, ZM, FDX, GOLD, BSCM, USMV, ONEM, MMM, SQ, IBM, NLS, KWEB, ABBV, DUK, V, LOW, ACN, ADBE, ARKK, BSCL, BX, CMCSA, STZ, DLTR, SCHP, MCD, UL, VB, CRM, BND, RRC, VTI, SUSB, CHWY, IAU, SCHX, T, NOMD, APD, AMT, CVS, KO, KMB, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, SO, SBUX, UNH, MA, SFM, TSLA, NSP, IHI, SNDL, XLI, MO, VTV, CAT, PM, CL, ED, GLW, ECPG, SLV, GIS, OPK, NGG, LQD, TXN,

Reduced Positions: RSP, EFAV, RPG, EZM, XLV, XLP, IJR, SCHO, QQQ, FNDA, BNDX, RYT, AAPL, GOOG, FNDF, VBR, JPM, VZ, FNDX, DVY, IEF, TDOC, SJI, XLF, SCHF, SHY, VOE, VYM, WTRG, GBIL, VO, BABA, GILD, BSCK, GOOGL, SCHA, MDY, PFF, SCHV, SCHM, SCHG, NET, VNQ, VEU, VEA, ICVT, SPY, IVW, IWR, IXN, CWB, AFL, AMZN, CVX, CLX, XOM, INTC, LMT, PNC, PRAA, PEG, QCOM, TJX, UPS, VOD, PDD, WMT, DIS, TD, BUD, SUSA, ESGU, CB, GO, CSCO, DEO, D, GE, SVM, TLT, LH, NVS, PFE, PG, RTX, FRBK, ROST,

Sold Out: KR, MKL, RDS.B, SPLV, VFH, CI, CCI, EXPO, RDS.A, LGLV, VCR, AWR, CSX, CAG, EPD, HON, MKC, NDSN, NVO, DGX, USB, ROKU, BSJL, BSV, HACK, IEFA, IUSV, IWN, IYG, OEF, BK, BMTC, SCHW, CHD, DRD, LLY, EXC, MDT, RPM, SNY, SYK, TOT, WFC, XEL, CODI, AVGO, KKR, ACWV, DES, ESGE, IGV, ITA, IUSG, IVV, SPAB, SUSC, TFI, VBK, XLB, AEE, BDX, CBRE, C, COP, CMI, DOV, EQR, FMC, FLO, GS, HSY, IP, MAR, NKE, PAAS, PRU, SLG, SPXC, SRE, SCI, TMO, WEC, YUM, ACM, CLNE, FNV, CBOE, WDAY, ZTS, BURL, CDK, AYX, OKTA, ALC, ARKW, BIL, IGIB, CORN, IGSB, DHS, DSI, IDU, IGF, IWP, IXG, IYH, PSJ, SCHC, SDIV, SPDW, SPTM, VOO, ACAD, A, Y, ALL, AMED, AFG, AZPN, TFC, BSTC, BHC, BXP, BAM, CNQ, FIS, CME, CHL, CGNX, CPRT, INGR, DHR, DVA, DRE, ECL, EMR, ENB, ETR, ERIE, FULT, GIL, WELL, HRL, ITW, INCY, KSU, MDLZ, LHCG, LRCX, MTB, MKTX, MRVL, MPW, NRG, NKTR, NJR, NOC, OGE, OMC, OKE, PAYX, O, RSG, SBAC, SGEN, SIMO, SSD, SPH, SNPS, AAXN, TXT, TIF, UGI, UN, VFC, VLO, VTR, WSFS, WM, WMB, EBAY, L, ET, VNDA, PTY, TMUS, MELI, MAIN, KL, DG, PRI, NXPI, DBL, ENPH, PSX, PANW, RLGY, GWPH, HDS, CDW, IRT, OGS, STOR, QRVO, WING, RACE, TWLO, YUMC, FND, CGBD, MDB, BTAI, ZS, OTIS, AMJ, AMLP, ARKG, CIBR, CSM, DLN, DLS, DON, DTD, EEMV, EES, EMM, ESPO, FDN, FHLC, FXF, FXL, ICLN, IDV, IEI, IEMG, IHE, IJJ, IJK, ITM, IWS, IWY, IYR, IYT, PBE, PCEF, PSCH, QCLN, QTEC, SHM, SHYG, SOXX, SPYG, SSO, STIP, VCIT, VNQI, VONG, VWO, VYMI, XAR, ATSG, SVRA, AES, AMN, ANF, ATVI, AMD, ALB, ARE, ALGN, AIG, AMP, AON, ADM, ARWR, AJG, ATO, ADSK, AVA, BIDU, BLL, SAN, BMO, BAX, BECN, BBBY, BIO, BIIB, SAM, BSX, BTI, VIAC, CVM, GIB, CWST, CX, CNP, CHKP, CTXS, CHCO, TPR, CTSH, NNN, CMP, COO, DHI, DTE, DE, DKS, DLR, DLB, DD, ETN, EIX, EGO, EXAS, FE, FISV, F, FCX, TGNA, IT, GD, GPN, HAIN, MNST, HEI, HPQ, HUBB, IBKC, IDXX, ILMN, TT, ICE, ISRG, IRM, JKHY, JCI, KLAC, MGM, TELL, MGA, MMC, MXIM, MU, MAA, MIDD, MCO, MS, MSI, NVR, NAII, NTAP, NOK, NSC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OHI, OTTR, PDLI, PPG, PH, NTR, BKNG, PSA, ROLL, REGN, RS, RAD, ROK, ROP, RY, RCL, SIVB, SFE, SLB, DHC, SHW, SFL, SPG, SIRI, SNN, SNE, LUV, TRV, BH, SYY, TTMI, TU, TEVA, TTC, TSCO, RIG, TSN, UAA, UMH, OLED, URBN, VMC, GWW, WAB, WBA, ANTM, WDC, WSM, XRX, CMG, TDG, TSI, TDF, JPS, BDJ, ETW, BBL, VG, TECK, WU, QQQX, CQP, TEL, LULU, ULTA, ENSG, MSCI, OESX, TAK, LAC, STK, CHTR, GNRC, PBA, LIQT, PLOW, GM, TRGP, RFP, KMI, SUNS, MOS, MPC, DNKN, FBHS, ZNGA, WPX, SPLK, NOW, PNR, LOOP, RDHL, BIT, DOC, CNHI, TWTR, CARA, PAYC, CGC, ANET, GPRO, VRTV, 21P1, VBLT, EVFM, BLPH, SEDG, CABO, KHC, FLOW, HPE, RMR, TEAM, TTD, COUP, CRSP, CVNA, IR, SGH, SAIL, BH.A, TLRY, GH, LTHM, DOW, PINS, BYND, CTVA, WORK, PTON, PNTG, CARR, NKLA, DKNG, ANGL, AOA, DEM, DGRW, DIV, DTN, FBND, FXI, FXO, HYLB, HYS, IAK, IPAY, IVE, IWC, IWX, IYY, KBE, KIE, MINT, MJ, MTUM, NORW, PBS, PPH, PSCT, PSK, QQEW, QYLD, SCHH, SJNK, SMH, SPEM, SPHD, SPTL, USO, VGSH, VPU, VSS, VTEB, VV, XHB, XLE, XMLV,

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 353,553 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 256,208 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,165 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 282,855 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 160,467 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $145.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 132,347 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 54.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,768 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,258 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 118.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,294 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,958 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,952 shares as of .

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.