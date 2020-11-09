  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Financial Architects, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, Sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

November 09, 2020 | About: VCSH -0.04% VTIP +0.12% TIP -0.29% XLRE +2.64% VIG +1.15% SCHE +0.65% FVAC -2.8% IIPR -4.8% MIK -5.79% KR -6.51% MKL +5.22% R +2.69%

Marlton, NJ, based Investment company Financial Architects, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Architects, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Financial Architects, Inc owns 249 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Architects, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+architects%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Architects, Inc
  1. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 353,553 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 256,208 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,165 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 282,855 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 160,467 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $145.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 132,347 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 54.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,768 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,258 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLRE)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 118.73%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,294 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,958 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 145.72%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,952 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VFH)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45.

Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.



