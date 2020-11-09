TBH Global Asset Management, LLC Buys General Mills Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Eli Lilly and Co, JPMorgan Chase

Investment company TBH Global Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Mills Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Eli Lilly and Co, JPMorgan Chase, Diageo PLC, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, TBH Global Asset Management, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,701 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 71,084 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 572,593 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,419 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 20,034 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 49,030 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $312.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 9,464 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 40,408 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 51,918 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 13,392 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 51,698 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $210.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 27,617 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 577.10%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $179.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,820 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,812 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 142.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,198 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 241.01%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $484.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,237 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of .

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.11 and $55.36, with an estimated average price of $54.85.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $13.24, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

TBH Global Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.