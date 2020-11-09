3d Asset Management, Inc Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Canopy Growth Corp, Apple Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

Investment company 3d Asset Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Canopy Growth Corp, Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3d Asset Management, Inc. As of 2020Q3, 3d Asset Management, Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, CGC, XLY, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLP, SMG, XLB, XLRE, VEA, STZ, XLE, IWO,

AAPL, CGC, XLY, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLP, SMG, XLB, XLRE, VEA, STZ, XLE, IWO, Added Positions: VTV, FMB, XLK, XLV, XLU, BOTZ, LQD,

VTV, FMB, XLK, XLV, XLU, BOTZ, LQD, Reduced Positions: EZM, GSIE, JQUA, DLS, DGS, LMBS, EES, USMV, MTUM, MUB, VOT, SPSB, SPLV, QQQ, STIP, GWX, SPEM, IMTM, IJT, CEW, BSCL,

EZM, GSIE, JQUA, DLS, DGS, LMBS, EES, USMV, MTUM, MUB, VOT, SPSB, SPLV, QQQ, STIP, GWX, SPEM, IMTM, IJT, CEW, BSCL, Sold Out: IGIB, IEI, SCHH, SRLN, BKLN, SCHE, EMB, SPYD,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 373,037 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JQUA) - 1,022,057 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE) - 804,573 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% WISDOMTREE TRUST (EZM) - 649,870 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DLS) - 320,308 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%

3d Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,651 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,656 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,268 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $84.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,271 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,236 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $110.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,281 shares as of .

3d Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

3d Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34.

3d Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

3d Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33.

3d Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58.

3d Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7.