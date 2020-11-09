Diligent Investors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Alaska Air Group Inc, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Legg Mason Inc

Redlands, CA, based Investment company Diligent Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Alaska Air Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Legg Mason Inc, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diligent Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Diligent Investors, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 124,106 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,280 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,443 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 168,728 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 213,779 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,810 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,529 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,556 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,814 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 184.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 42,661 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $902.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 324 shares as of .

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.44 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $115.05.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.