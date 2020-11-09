  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Diligent Investors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Alaska Air Group Inc, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Legg Mason Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: WFC +10.54% TSLA -2.02% SHOP -13.63% SPLG +1.29% ALK +19.99% DAL +17.03% OUSA +0.66% QQQE -0.64% SPAB -0.49% ELR +0% LM +0% E +12.66%

Redlands, CA, based Investment company Diligent Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Alaska Air Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Legg Mason Inc, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diligent Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Diligent Investors, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diligent Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diligent+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diligent Investors, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 124,106 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,280 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,443 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 168,728 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 213,779 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,810 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of .

New Purchase: O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,529 shares as of .

New Purchase: DIREXION SH ETF TR (QQQE)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,556 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)

Diligent Investors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,814 shares as of .

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 184.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 42,661 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Diligent Investors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $902.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 324 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (CORP)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.44 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $115.05.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Diligent Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diligent Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Diligent Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diligent Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diligent Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diligent Investors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)