Arlington Capital Management, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ADVISORSHARES TRUS, PROSHARES TRUST

Arlington Heights, IL, based Investment company Arlington Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, GLOBAL X FDS, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, ADVISORSHARES TRUS, PROSHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Arlington Capital Management, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CARZ, VXX, SOXX, SIL, OIH, BSL, CWH, UNFI, TSLA, W, CHWY, STMP, BILI, PDD, OLLI, ACMR, INTC, VWO, ENPH, SE, MIK, PCG, JMIA, FTI, F,

CARZ, VXX, SOXX, SIL, OIH, BSL, CWH, UNFI, TSLA, W, CHWY, STMP, BILI, PDD, OLLI, ACMR, INTC, VWO, ENPH, SE, MIK, PCG, JMIA, FTI, F, Added Positions: KBE, EUFN,

KBE, EUFN, Reduced Positions: HDGE, GLD, FIV, JHY, EHT,

HDGE, GLD, FIV, JHY, EHT, Sold Out: ACWI, SH, DOG, RWM, TSM, ARWR, SPXS,

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 38,255 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.23% First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ) - 160,595 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. New Position BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 138,643 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 10,081 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. New Position GLOBAL X FDS (SIL) - 57,882 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $45.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.1%. The holding were 160,595 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 138,643 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $339.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 10,081 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.22 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $44.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 57,882 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $141.91, with an estimated average price of $122.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 12,069 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 33,361 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 71,070 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund by 163.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 50,169 shares as of .

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.91.

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $32.43 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06.