  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Csenge Advisory Group Buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat

November 09, 2020 | About: FIXD -0.31% IJK +0.66% JNK +0.72% HYLS +0.67% VCSH -0.04% ACWV +0.76% FTCS +0.29% QLTA -0.74% HEFA +3.72% QUAL +2.35% IG -0.16%

Investment company Csenge Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, SPDR DOW JONES IND, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2020Q3, Csenge Advisory Group owns 377 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Csenge Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csenge+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Csenge Advisory Group
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 202,323 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 153,104 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  3. INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 290,114 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 505,396 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IJK) - 79,149 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.74%
New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 122,459 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QLTA)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 128,569 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HEFA)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 247,287 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 63,852 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,729 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,856 shares as of .

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1957.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 140,564 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,149 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 828.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,486 shares as of .

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 253,821 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 96,437 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES INC (ACWV)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 81,305 shares as of .

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FBT)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Csenge Advisory Group. Also check out:

1. Csenge Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Csenge Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Csenge Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Csenge Advisory Group keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)