Csenge Advisory Group Buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat

Investment company Csenge Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, SPDR DOW JONES IND, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2020Q3, Csenge Advisory Group owns 377 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTCS, QLTA, HEFA, QUAL, IGSB, SPLG, TIP, FSKR, DFEB, ARKG, HYS, USHY, SJNK, HYLB, USIG, KR, VIS, DECK, SHV, FSK, AIA, FMB, NHI, AWK, IYT, VAW, RDVY, ORCC, IPKW, BWA, IYC, IPAC, FDL, RTX, IGOV, SPMD, JCI, OTIS, JEMD, PPG, SAIC, TKR, IWD, ORCL, NSC, CONE, TSLA, HOLX, IXUS, CMC, BTI, IWO, SQ, VYM, ROP, AIZ, CRH, CNI, NNN, EXP, IRM, NKE, NVAX, PNC, EWL, POOL, STX, UFPI, WPC, CZZ, SEDG, ATH, AMRN, POAI, TRXC,

FTCS, QLTA, HEFA, QUAL, IGSB, SPLG, TIP, FSKR, DFEB, ARKG, HYS, USHY, SJNK, HYLB, USIG, KR, VIS, DECK, SHV, FSK, AIA, FMB, NHI, AWK, IYT, VAW, RDVY, ORCC, IPKW, BWA, IYC, IPAC, FDL, RTX, IGOV, SPMD, JCI, OTIS, JEMD, PPG, SAIC, TKR, IWD, ORCL, NSC, CONE, TSLA, HOLX, IXUS, CMC, BTI, IWO, SQ, VYM, ROP, AIZ, CRH, CNI, NNN, EXP, IRM, NKE, NVAX, PNC, EWL, POOL, STX, UFPI, WPC, CZZ, SEDG, ATH, AMRN, POAI, TRXC, Added Positions: FIXD, IJK, JNK, RSP, HYLS, ACWV, VCSH, LQD, VIG, FTSM, USMV, AGG, GLD, LMBS, FPE, FTSL, MTUM, IYH, SPY, ZROZ, EFA, SPLV, PDBC, AAXJ, ARKK, CWB, XLY, FVD, XLK, IYW, T, XEL, XLU, KWEB, SHYG, XLC, AMT, CAT, EA, GIS, ARKW, VTI, XLI, CVS, CMCSA, GRMN, KMB, LMT, DG, BND, IYK, SLV, PLD, ABT, BA, ENB, SYK, WLTW, NMIH, ROAD, SMH, VXUS, XLP, MO, ARCC, BLK, CSWC, LUMN, CTAS, CSCO, CLX, CMI, LLY, F, GE, GPN, IFF, LOW, MKC, NEM, IOSP, PEP, PFE, PHM, QCOM, TRP, WMT, WSM, MASI, AQN, AVGO, FB, LADR, BNDX, MUB, SPDW, TLH, VSS, VTV, ADM, BHP, BAC, BIO, BIIB, C, CL, CCI, CW, HSY, JNJ, NVS, LIN, SWKS, WU, TMUS, PM, KMI, CXP, BABA, EFG, ITOT, PGX, RWX, SDS, SPSM, VBR, VEA, VEU,

FIXD, IJK, JNK, RSP, HYLS, ACWV, VCSH, LQD, VIG, FTSM, USMV, AGG, GLD, LMBS, FPE, FTSL, MTUM, IYH, SPY, ZROZ, EFA, SPLV, PDBC, AAXJ, ARKK, CWB, XLY, FVD, XLK, IYW, T, XEL, XLU, KWEB, SHYG, XLC, AMT, CAT, EA, GIS, ARKW, VTI, XLI, CVS, CMCSA, GRMN, KMB, LMT, DG, BND, IYK, SLV, PLD, ABT, BA, ENB, SYK, WLTW, NMIH, ROAD, SMH, VXUS, XLP, MO, ARCC, BLK, CSWC, LUMN, CTAS, CSCO, CLX, CMI, LLY, F, GE, GPN, IFF, LOW, MKC, NEM, IOSP, PEP, PFE, PHM, QCOM, TRP, WMT, WSM, MASI, AQN, AVGO, FB, LADR, BNDX, MUB, SPDW, TLH, VSS, VTV, ADM, BHP, BAC, BIO, BIIB, C, CL, CCI, CW, HSY, JNJ, NVS, LIN, SWKS, WU, TMUS, PM, KMI, CXP, BABA, EFG, ITOT, PGX, RWX, SDS, SPSM, VBR, VEA, VEU, Reduced Positions: IEF, AMZN, MOAT, DIA, IGV, IHI, BIL, IWY, QQQ, SHY, MINT, VONG, IVE, IVW, FLOT, GOOGL, HDV, AAPL, MSFT, DVY, VGT, V, HD, IXN, MBB, GOOG, IWF, NVDA, IVV, JPM, MET, SPYG, MS, DGRO, IJH, JKE, ADBE, AVB, INTC, MCD, UNP, JPST, IEFA, IYF, XOM, ANTM, PSX, ABBV, TFC, ETN, FDX, FOXA, EEMV, IEMG, XLF, XLV, XRT, BRK.B, BMY, CVX, MDC, RY, TROW, WM, MA, FLRN, IWM, IWS, SCHG, VNQ, VOO, VUG, AFL, AXP, AMAT, CME, DUK, LHX, LRCX, LAD, MDT, NOC, PAYX, PII, PG, SNE, SO, SBUX, SNX, TSM, UPS, DIS, FFC, ZTS, PYPL, BSV, IJR, SCHV, SOXX, SPIB, VCR, VNQI, CB, ACN, AEP, AMGN, ATO, AZO, ADP, FIS, SCHW, ELP, COST, DHR, D, EMN, EW, EME, FMC, HON, IBM, INFY, TT, MDLZ, MKTX, MRK, MAA, MSI, ES, OKE, PGR, RF, SWK, SLF, TJX, TGT, TXN, UBS, UL, VFC, PDM, VER, SRC, FIVN, AGR, SNAP, GWX, IEUR, SPEM, VBK, VWO, VXF, XHB,

IEF, AMZN, MOAT, DIA, IGV, IHI, BIL, IWY, QQQ, SHY, MINT, VONG, IVE, IVW, FLOT, GOOGL, HDV, AAPL, MSFT, DVY, VGT, V, HD, IXN, MBB, GOOG, IWF, NVDA, IVV, JPM, MET, SPYG, MS, DGRO, IJH, JKE, ADBE, AVB, INTC, MCD, UNP, JPST, IEFA, IYF, XOM, ANTM, PSX, ABBV, TFC, ETN, FDX, FOXA, EEMV, IEMG, XLF, XLV, XRT, BRK.B, BMY, CVX, MDC, RY, TROW, WM, MA, FLRN, IWM, IWS, SCHG, VNQ, VOO, VUG, AFL, AXP, AMAT, CME, DUK, LHX, LRCX, LAD, MDT, NOC, PAYX, PII, PG, SNE, SO, SBUX, SNX, TSM, UPS, DIS, FFC, ZTS, PYPL, BSV, IJR, SCHV, SOXX, SPIB, VCR, VNQI, CB, ACN, AEP, AMGN, ATO, AZO, ADP, FIS, SCHW, ELP, COST, DHR, D, EMN, EW, EME, FMC, HON, IBM, INFY, TT, MDLZ, MKTX, MRK, MAA, MSI, ES, OKE, PGR, RF, SWK, SLF, TJX, TGT, TXN, UBS, UL, VFC, PDM, VER, SRC, FIVN, AGR, SNAP, GWX, IEUR, SPEM, VBK, VWO, VXF, XHB, Sold Out: FDN, ELR, MDYG, FBT, SCHD, SPTL, LTPZ, IOO, SCZ, IYR, ITA, FE, IDU, GOLD, PAYC, LITE, ANGL, EVRG, IJT, IEI, BLV, SDY, EMM, CRWD, PGF, IYG, SNY, BX, IDV, MSCI, FAF, EWC, MSEX, BOOT, EFV, LULU, ICE, PKG, HRC, CEO, WFC, DAL, VIPS, EMB, BOTZ, ADMA, S1K2,

For the details of Csenge Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csenge+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 202,323 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 153,104 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 290,114 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 505,396 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07% ISHARES TRUST (IJK) - 79,149 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.74%

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 122,459 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 128,569 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 247,287 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 63,852 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,729 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,856 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1957.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 140,564 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 79,149 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 828.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,486 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 253,821 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 96,437 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 81,305 shares as of .

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.