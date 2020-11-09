Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells COLUMBIA ETF TR II, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc

Investment company Fusion Family Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, sells COLUMBIA ETF TR II, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DIA,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VB, BSCM, VWO, VSS, RWJ, QQQ, SPY, VV, VO, IJS, IJT, IWF, AAPL, VTI, IWR, IWM, SPSM, SPEM, MDYG, ABBV, TXN, NYCB, ACN, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: ECON, BSCK, IEMG, IJH, IJR, IEFA, IVV, FB, HD, JPM, PEP, PFE, VEU, BIIB, SPLG, SPDW, DVY, TEL, UNH, XOM, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: MTD, CHD, ORCL, HRB, SLB, DIS,
For the details of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+family+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 238,485 shares, 19.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,452,086 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,796,164 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 251,216 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 842,282 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $291.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 269.33%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,407 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2291.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2896.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 869 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $225.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 896 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $62.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 328.57%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of .Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.
