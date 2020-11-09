  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells COLUMBIA ETF TR II, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: SPY +1.26% IJS +6.49% IJT +3.48% IWF -1.72% IWR +1.91% VTI +1.19% DIA +3% MTD -0.13% ORCL +0.07% CHD -6.27% DIS +11.87% HRB +4.8% S +0%

Investment company Fusion Family Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, sells COLUMBIA ETF TR II, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+family+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Family Wealth LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 238,485 shares, 19.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,452,086 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,796,164 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 251,216 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 842,282 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
New Purchase: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $291.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 269.33%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,407 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2291.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2896.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 869 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $225.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 896 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $62.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 328.57%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $181.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of .

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.



