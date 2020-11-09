Lincoln National Corp Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Lincoln National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Overstock.com Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lincoln National Corp owns 607 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU, OSTK, MAN, CWH, TD, DOCU, CRWD, FSLY, PINS, MRNA, GH, PANW, ZS, IIPR, BKI, BGSF, ZTS, WKHS, INMD, DDOG, DKNG, EMB, FBND, IGM, IGV, IYK, PDBC, PTLC, SHV, SPHD, SPTL, URA, URTH, XLB, MXIM, BLL, VIAC, CHRW, CNI, CERN, CPRT, CFR, ETR, FCX, HSY, IMMU, LRCX, PSLV, MET, ROK, SBAC, SLB, SBGI, PEG, MSCI, CAF, AGEN, PB3A, FPI, DXLG, TTOO, EHI, DYAI, ETM, GAB, FAX, FCEL,

ESGU, OSTK, MAN, CWH, TD, DOCU, CRWD, FSLY, PINS, MRNA, GH, PANW, ZS, IIPR, BKI, BGSF, ZTS, WKHS, INMD, DDOG, DKNG, EMB, FBND, IGM, IGV, IYK, PDBC, PTLC, SHV, SPHD, SPTL, URA, URTH, XLB, MXIM, BLL, VIAC, CHRW, CNI, CERN, CPRT, CFR, ETR, FCX, HSY, IMMU, LRCX, PSLV, MET, ROK, SBAC, SLB, SBGI, PEG, MSCI, CAF, AGEN, PB3A, FPI, DXLG, TTOO, EHI, DYAI, ETM, GAB, FAX, FCEL, Added Positions: BND, SPIP, VMBS, MGV, IVV, AAPL, QQQ, VCSH, SHY, VIG, AGG, FVD, IEI, MSFT, SHW, FTCS, ICF, IJH, VOO, CEF, DGRO, SLV, VPL, AMZN, AEP, NVDA, WMT, FB, ONEQ, VO, COST, HON, LOW, TSLA, CMF, ESGD, FXH, GLD, IWF, OEF, SPY, VDC, VNQI, VTV, ADBE, AMT, BDX, BRK.B, CVS, CI, NEE, HD, IBM, MDLZ, MSM, MRK, PFE, PG, TMO, UPS, UNH, DIS, MA, V, AVGO, PHYS, TDOC, PYPL, BLV, BNDX, BSV, CIBR, EEM, EEMV, FPE, HDV, IEF, IHI, IWD, IWP, LMBS, LQD, MBB, SCZ, VCIT, VNLA, VXUS, XLP, MMM, CB, ACNB, PLD, ABT, APD, MO, AXP, AMGN, NLY, AZN, AZO, BK, BIIB, BLK, BA, COF, CAT, FIS, CVX, CTAS, CMCSA, STZ, CCI, CMI, DHI, DE, DEO, DLR, EW, LLY, EPD, EQIX, EXAS, EXC, XOM, FDX, GE, GILD, GS, GOOGL, HBAN, ILMN, IP, ISRG, TRQ, JNJ, MCD, MPW, NFLX, NKE, PPL, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, STX, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TROW, TJX, UHT, VTR, WPC, CMG, MUC, VVR, CUBA, MYD, IRR, LDOS, TA, DFS, LULU, AWK, PM, CUL1, DG, RPAI, SPLK, NOW, ABBV, TWTR, CGC, BABA, SENS, SHOP, KHC, TTD, DOW, OTIS, ARKK, BAB, BIV, BOND, IGIB, IGSB, EFG, EFV, EMLP, FDN, FINX, FLQL, GEM, HYD, ITA, ITM, IUSG, IVW, IWM, IWS, IYH, IYW, JKG, JKL, MDY, MJ, MOAT, PFF, PGF, PNQI, SCHG, SPYG, STIP, SUB, TIP, VB, VGIT, VGT, VHT, VPU, VTWO, VV, XAR, XBI, XLI, XLK, XLU, XLY, XMLV,

BND, SPIP, VMBS, MGV, IVV, AAPL, QQQ, VCSH, SHY, VIG, AGG, FVD, IEI, MSFT, SHW, FTCS, ICF, IJH, VOO, CEF, DGRO, SLV, VPL, AMZN, AEP, NVDA, WMT, FB, ONEQ, VO, COST, HON, LOW, TSLA, CMF, ESGD, FXH, GLD, IWF, OEF, SPY, VDC, VNQI, VTV, ADBE, AMT, BDX, BRK.B, CVS, CI, NEE, HD, IBM, MDLZ, MSM, MRK, PFE, PG, TMO, UPS, UNH, DIS, MA, V, AVGO, PHYS, TDOC, PYPL, BLV, BNDX, BSV, CIBR, EEM, EEMV, FPE, HDV, IEF, IHI, IWD, IWP, LMBS, LQD, MBB, SCZ, VCIT, VNLA, VXUS, XLP, MMM, CB, ACNB, PLD, ABT, APD, MO, AXP, AMGN, NLY, AZN, AZO, BK, BIIB, BLK, BA, COF, CAT, FIS, CVX, CTAS, CMCSA, STZ, CCI, CMI, DHI, DE, DEO, DLR, EW, LLY, EPD, EQIX, EXAS, EXC, XOM, FDX, GE, GILD, GS, GOOGL, HBAN, ILMN, IP, ISRG, TRQ, JNJ, MCD, MPW, NFLX, NKE, PPL, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, STX, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TROW, TJX, UHT, VTR, WPC, CMG, MUC, VVR, CUBA, MYD, IRR, LDOS, TA, DFS, LULU, AWK, PM, CUL1, DG, RPAI, SPLK, NOW, ABBV, TWTR, CGC, BABA, SENS, SHOP, KHC, TTD, DOW, OTIS, ARKK, BAB, BIV, BOND, IGIB, IGSB, EFG, EFV, EMLP, FDN, FINX, FLQL, GEM, HYD, ITA, ITM, IUSG, IVW, IWM, IWS, IYH, IYW, JKG, JKL, MDY, MJ, MOAT, PFF, PGF, PNQI, SCHG, SPYG, STIP, SUB, TIP, VB, VGIT, VGT, VHT, VPU, VTWO, VV, XAR, XBI, XLI, XLK, XLU, XLY, XMLV, Reduced Positions: TLT, FLOT, MGK, GDX, SDY, IEMG, GDXJ, MTUM, VGK, VNQ, FHLC, IAU, VBR, VEA, MINT, VEU, VWO, BRK.A, DSI, SHM, HCA, SQ, FDL, IEFA, NOBL, VSS, T, BP, D, INTC, LB, PNC, SFL, SO, LUV, RTX, KTF, PTY, PSX, PDI, FIVE, PCI, GOOG, BSCK, BSCL, FVC, IBB, IJJ, IJR, ITOT, IVE, JPIN, JPST, REZ, ROBO, SPIB, USMV, VBK, VOT, VTEB, VYM, ABB, AMD, LNT, ADP, BCE, BIG, BMRN, BMY, CSX, CHD, CSCO, C, CLF, COP, ED, GLW, DPZ, ETN, EMR, ENB, EL, F, GD, GIS, GGB, WELL, ICE, IRM, IONS, KR, LNC, MAR, MMC, MKC, MDT, MCO, MSI, NEM, ES, NOC, NVS, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PPG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PBI, PSA, PHM, QGEN, ROST, SPG, TRV, TSM, TGT, TXN, USB, UNP, UBSI, VLO, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WSM, ET, RCS, ASA, PHT, RNP, DAL, GM, APTV, FSK, ANET, KEYS, ROKU, ZM, BYND, UBER, CARR, BSCM, DBEF, DBO, DFEB, DVY, FBT, FEMS, FTEC, FTSM, FV, IDU, IDV, IJS, IJT, INDA, IWB, IWN, IYF, IYR, JQUA, MNA, MUB, OUSA, PGX, SCHF, SCHX, SCHZ, SLY, SLYV, SPLV, SPYV, VTIP, VXF, XLF, XLV,

TLT, FLOT, MGK, GDX, SDY, IEMG, GDXJ, MTUM, VGK, VNQ, FHLC, IAU, VBR, VEA, MINT, VEU, VWO, BRK.A, DSI, SHM, HCA, SQ, FDL, IEFA, NOBL, VSS, T, BP, D, INTC, LB, PNC, SFL, SO, LUV, RTX, KTF, PTY, PSX, PDI, FIVE, PCI, GOOG, BSCK, BSCL, FVC, IBB, IJJ, IJR, ITOT, IVE, JPIN, JPST, REZ, ROBO, SPIB, USMV, VBK, VOT, VTEB, VYM, ABB, AMD, LNT, ADP, BCE, BIG, BMRN, BMY, CSX, CHD, CSCO, C, CLF, COP, ED, GLW, DPZ, ETN, EMR, ENB, EL, F, GD, GIS, GGB, WELL, ICE, IRM, IONS, KR, LNC, MAR, MMC, MKC, MDT, MCO, MSI, NEM, ES, NOC, NVS, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PPG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PBI, PSA, PHM, QGEN, ROST, SPG, TRV, TSM, TGT, TXN, USB, UNP, UBSI, VLO, WBA, WM, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WSM, ET, RCS, ASA, PHT, RNP, DAL, GM, APTV, FSK, ANET, KEYS, ROKU, ZM, BYND, UBER, CARR, BSCM, DBEF, DBO, DFEB, DVY, FBT, FEMS, FTEC, FTSM, FV, IDU, IDV, IJS, IJT, INDA, IWB, IWN, IYF, IYR, JQUA, MNA, MUB, OUSA, PGX, SCHF, SCHX, SCHZ, SLY, SLYV, SPLV, SPYV, VTIP, VXF, XLF, XLV, Sold Out: VIGI, XSLV, EWC, FM, SPEM, AAXN, GIB, SPTM, RGLD, HII, EOG, ECL, RDVY, QVAL, INCY, FDM, KGC, AMLP, TEAM, CG, RDS.A, FDUS, BTG, FNV, ULTA, BXMT, BME, HTD, VOOG, XLE, TOT, OHI, SU, ALL, VISL, PLM, JPS, LEO,

For the details of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 3,604,157 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,333,529 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIP) - 6,855,588 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 938,879 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV) - 1,908,549 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,256 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.07 and $122.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,486 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,289 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,695 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,806 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.53%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $102.9. The stock is now traded at around $106.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,455 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $690.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,959 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 140.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 102,528 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 154,425 shares as of .

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.