Lincoln National Corp Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

November 09, 2020 | About: SHY -0.03% IEI -0.3% ICF +3.77% SHW -6.16% CEF -4.92% SLV -5.42% ESGU +1.02% OSTK -20.04% CWH -14.45% MAN +14.06% TD +5.9% DOCU -14.71%

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Lincoln National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Overstock.com Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lincoln National Corp owns 607 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 3,604,157 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,333,529 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIP) - 6,855,588 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  4. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 938,879 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  5. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV) - 1,908,549 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,256 shares as of .

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.07 and $122.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of .

New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of .

New Purchase: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,486 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,289 shares as of .

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,233 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,695 shares as of .

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,806 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ICF)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.53%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $102.9. The stock is now traded at around $106.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,455 shares as of .

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 71.19%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $690.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,959 shares as of .

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 140.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 102,528 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 154,425 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (XSLV)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EWC)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (FM)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12.

Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.



