Salzhauer Michael Buys Bank of America Corp, FB Financial Corp, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Sells Franklin Financial Network Inc, Standard AVB Financial Corp, Dime Community Bancshares Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Salzhauer Michael (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, FB Financial Corp, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Wells Fargo, sells Franklin Financial Network Inc, Standard AVB Financial Corp, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Prosperity Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2020Q3, Salzhauer Michael owns 94 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDGE, WFC, CROX, UCBI, PFE, C, CIT, AIG,

BDGE, WFC, CROX, UCBI, PFE, C, CIT, AIG, Added Positions: BAC, FBK, SNV, SBCF, SSB, BKU, EFSC, ABCB, SMBK, CERS, PFS, OPBK,

BAC, FBK, SNV, SBCF, SSB, BKU, EFSC, ABCB, SMBK, CERS, PFS, OPBK, Reduced Positions: COWN, DCOM, STL, PNC, EBSB, PMBC,

COWN, DCOM, STL, PNC, EBSB, PMBC, Sold Out: FSB, STND, MTB, PB, TCF, COLB, FMBI, OI,

For the details of SALZHAUER MICHAEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salzhauer+michael/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 796,811 shares, 21.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.50% Cowen Inc (COWN) - 460,630 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (SONA) - 726,571 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 185,626 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08% BankUnited Inc (BKU) - 126,775 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,654 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,610 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $35.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 131.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.21%. The holding were 796,811 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in FB Financial Corp by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 97,839 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.44, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 89,130 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,719 shares as of .

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $49.26 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.19 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $23.05 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $27.6.