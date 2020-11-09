Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells ADT Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells ADT Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, W.P. Carey Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L. As of 2020Q3, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L owns 54 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 94,648 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,123 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 963 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,688 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 17,220 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 8,106 shares as of .

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.