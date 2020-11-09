  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

360 Financial, Inc. Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST

November 09, 2020 | About: VIG +1.15% IWN +6.99% VCIT -0.45% NVDA -6.4% TLT -2.1% XHB -5.64% FDN -5.02% IHI +0.13% SPY +1.26% STIP +0.12% UNH +0.73% XLV +0.94%

Investment company 360 Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 360 Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/360+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 360 Financial, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 294,715 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.34%
  2. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 81,015 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 22,786 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.63%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,839 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,449 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.72%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XHB)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 110,866 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $195.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 31,098 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IHI)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $320.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 17,127 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 977 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 294,715 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1289.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $115.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 49,619 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,632 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 765 shares as of .

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FBT)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (ITA)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of 360 Financial, Inc.. Also check out:

1. 360 Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. 360 Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. 360 Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 360 Financial, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)