360 Financial, Inc. Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company 360 Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, FIRST TRUST EXCH, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, 360 Financial, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XHB, FDN, IHI, SPY, STIP, UNH, FV, MDT, IXN, PEP,

XHB, FDN, IHI, SPY, STIP, UNH, FV, MDT, IXN, PEP, Added Positions: VIG, IWN, IWO, VCIT, IJR, MTUM, VOT, NVDA, IJH, TLT, VUG, AMGN, GOOGL, MSFT, SWN, OPK,

VIG, IWN, IWO, VCIT, IJR, MTUM, VOT, NVDA, IJH, TLT, VUG, AMGN, GOOGL, MSFT, SWN, OPK, Reduced Positions: IGV, SOXX, GLD, IGSB, CSCO, VYM, FB, AMZN, QCOM, VIOO, DOCU, QQEW, XLK, BABA, COST, HON, BRK.B,

IGV, SOXX, GLD, IGSB, CSCO, VYM, FB, AMZN, QCOM, VIOO, DOCU, QQEW, XLK, BABA, COST, HON, BRK.B, Sold Out: XLV, FBT, ITA, ECL,

VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 294,715 shares, 26.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.34% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 81,015 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 22,786 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.63% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,839 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,449 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.72%

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 110,866 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $195.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 31,098 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $320.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 17,127 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 977 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 294,715 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1289.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $115.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 49,619 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,632 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $545.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 765 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of .

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $150.39 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $163.47.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53.

360 Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.