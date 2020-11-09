Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells ARK ETF TR, NextEra Energy Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, ISHARES INC, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells ARK ETF TR, NextEra Energy Inc, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc owns 829 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INFO, PAGS, NOK, GM, NFLX, GDS, BILI, SLV, DSGX, JMIA, OPRA, CTSH, PY9, TRMB, UBA, HPP, CBOE, FTNT, CTD, NFBK, UNM, EIG, VG, UVE, AAT, RPAI, PANW, FEYE, CZR, FBK, SNAP, HCC, VCTR, SPOT, NVT, ARNC, NKLA, MATW, BDN, BRKL, CTXS, CXW, SITC, ENDP, FFIV, FHI, FSP, FDP, TGNA, JLL, SR, CLI, MGLN, UCBI, NP, NJR, NYCB, NWBI, PENN, PSMT, PSEC, STBA, SLM, SCHL, SFNC, SWX, AMG, USB,

PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND) - 154,131 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.19% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 199,569 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.84% ARK ETF TR (ARKK) - 86,369 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.63% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 130,181 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.39% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM) - 191,885 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.91%

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $91.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 329 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $55.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 180 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $21, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $16.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 78.19%. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 154,131 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 130,181 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 199,569 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 119.17%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 50,190 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 210,110 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 113.96%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of .

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The sale prices were between $43.42 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.76.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Harvest Group Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in LINE Corp. The sale prices were between $50.06 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $51.17.