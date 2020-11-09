Ocean Capital Management, LLC Buys Roku Inc, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Starbucks Corp, Parsons Corp

Investment company Ocean Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, DocuSign Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Starbucks Corp, Parsons Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR DOW JONES IND during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ocean Capital Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROKU, DKNG, SH, PENN, CVX, MDT, VEEV,

ROKU, DKNG, SH, PENN, CVX, MDT, VEEV, Added Positions: AMZN, DOCU, MSFT, UNH, LULU, V, NVDA, W, SHOP, DECK, TWLO, ABT, JNJ,

AMZN, DOCU, MSFT, UNH, LULU, V, NVDA, W, SHOP, DECK, TWLO, ABT, JNJ, Reduced Positions: NOC, GOOGL, SBUX, COST, LHX, LMT, NFLX, GOOG, SYK, HD, CAT, STWD, BYND, CRM, FMC, JPM, ITW, NEE, PODD, ADP,

NOC, GOOGL, SBUX, COST, LHX, LMT, NFLX, GOOG, SYK, HD, CAT, STWD, BYND, CRM, FMC, JPM, ITW, NEE, PODD, ADP, Sold Out: PSN, CSCO, DIA,

For the details of Ocean Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,225 shares, 19.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,325 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 56,418 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,417 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 19,918 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $221.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 9,254 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,148 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,970 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $902.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 522 shares as of .

Ocean Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $34.6.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.