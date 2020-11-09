Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Andesa Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Andesa Financial Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Andesa Financial Management Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BOND, EFT, HYLS, FPE, JPST, FIXD, ARKG, BRK.B, IWD, BDX, EW, JCOM, EMLP, LIT, ROK, GRMN, FVD, MA, KMB, MNST, DE, NVO,

BOND, EFT, HYLS, FPE, JPST, FIXD, ARKG, BRK.B, IWD, BDX, EW, JCOM, EMLP, LIT, ROK, GRMN, FVD, MA, KMB, MNST, DE, NVO, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, APD, HD, WMT, ETN, KOMP, BBY, UNP, JPM, AMGN, VZ, MDT, CME, IVV, CMCSA, DFNL, OUSA, MRK, MCHP, CSCO, CVX, ESPO, AJG, UL, ARKK, ADP, MSI, MMM, LLY, DIS, JNJ, FAST, KO, IWF, SPY, HAS, DWLD, ESSA, EQIX, CB, MPC, AVGO, AIZ, AMZN, FDBC, GOOGL, V, UNH, NXPI, SYF, CRM, PG, SPYD, KSU, IQV, EL, LHX, TT, ICE, TJX, IEFA, RSG, PXD, VOO, ALL, NVS, XOM, ABBV, TGT, XLE, ACN, NEE, HAL, MCD, PEP, HON, TXN, FB, PDSB, BABA, NVDA, UPS, AGG, TFC, GOOG, QCOM, ORCL,

XLF, AEP, SYY, PLD, CCI, PFE, LMT, ADSK, PNC, Sold Out: FEM, VNQ, REGN, CVS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,996 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,976 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.56% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 27,558 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.67% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 24,426 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.36% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 47,328 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.63%

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 54,490 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 214,556 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 46,280 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 101,240 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 29,190 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 85.14%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $116.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 136,996 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.56%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $218.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 57,976 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $312.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 24,426 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 71.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 27,558 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 87.63%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 47,328 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 86.11%. The purchase prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 64,259 shares as of .

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.