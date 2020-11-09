Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Target Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, HP Inc, Under Armour Inc

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Target Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Flexsteel Industries Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, HP Inc, Under Armour Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QLTA, TGT, HD, MU, FLXS, VEEV, MO, CAT, DE, ESGU, PM, FMC, HEI,

QLTA, TGT, HD, MU, FLXS, VEEV, MO, CAT, DE, ESGU, PM, FMC, HEI, Added Positions: MBB, IVV, VCIT, SCHX, IJH, AGZ, VMBS, SCHF, IEI, VGIT, IJR, V, IEMG, FB, SCHR, ABT, VZ, T, CSCO, TFC, SCHB, PFE, JNJ, PRU, EOG, CL, UNH, CFG, NVDA, HSY, INTC,

MBB, IVV, VCIT, SCHX, IJH, AGZ, VMBS, SCHF, IEI, VGIT, IJR, V, IEMG, FB, SCHR, ABT, VZ, T, CSCO, TFC, SCHB, PFE, JNJ, PRU, EOG, CL, UNH, CFG, NVDA, HSY, INTC, Reduced Positions: IEFA, SCHV, ADP, SCHE, MCD, CVX, VO, BRK.B, IVE, LMT, SCHG, AAPL, PG, TT, CWI, SCHZ, VXUS, ROP, MAA, GOOGL, JPM, IVW, AGG, HSIC, ABBV, MAR, IWR, IWM, ITW, FULT, EMN, VOT, DHI, VTEB, WHR,

IEFA, SCHV, ADP, SCHE, MCD, CVX, VO, BRK.B, IVE, LMT, SCHG, AAPL, PG, TT, CWI, SCHZ, VXUS, ROP, MAA, GOOGL, JPM, IVW, AGG, HSIC, ABBV, MAR, IWR, IWM, ITW, FULT, EMN, VOT, DHI, VTEB, WHR, Sold Out: XOM, HPQ, UAA, VCSH, MTB,

For the details of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kuntz+lesher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,247,831 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 193,132 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 638,248 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 538,412 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 127,826 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 58,937 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,464 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,958 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $24.67, with an estimated average price of $17.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $269.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.81%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,649 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of .

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25.