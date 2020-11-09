Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc

Investment company Tiger Pacific Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, Vipshop Holdings, 21Vianet Group Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Pacific Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Tiger Pacific Capital LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, VIPS,

BABA, VIPS, Added Positions: MOMO, VNET, BILI, SE,

MOMO, VNET, BILI, SE, Reduced Positions: TME, TAL, YUMC, PDD,

TME, TAL, YUMC, PDD, Sold Out: JD, GOOS,

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,712,785 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 3,292,359 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.68% Sea Ltd (SE) - 239,834 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 623,095 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.85% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 396,092 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.62%

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $290.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 1,302,697 shares as of .

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Momo Inc by 478.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 1,967,345 shares as of .

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 176.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 773,852 shares as of .

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 519,399 shares as of .

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.