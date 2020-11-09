Condor Capital Management Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Ford Motor Co, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Condor Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Ford Motor Co, ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, WISDOMTREE TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Condor Capital Management owns 171 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 111,013 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 122,205 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 263,348 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 77,121 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,970 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 335,155 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 144,997 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,430 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,022 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,899 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 148.56%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $225.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,799 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 78.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 26,576 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 135.30%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $185.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,859 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp by 104.02%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,159 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,766 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,835 shares as of .

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.51 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.1.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.