Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, Qiagen NV, CME Group Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moors & Cabot, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Qiagen NV, CME Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FedEx Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moors & Cabot, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Moors & Cabot, Inc. owns 692 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QGEN, HASI, TDOC, HACK, NDAQ, EXAS, HII, MEN, BYND, NI, BKLN, BKH, ESS, ATVI, UTG, EBAY, SIVB, MBB, CRWD, ALXN, CMP, PANW, MS, BAB, ITOT, EMB, MIME, VPU, IWO, QTRX, FSKR, AGG, ARKW, IWM, GUNR, NUE, BHP, SCHW, CHKP, DXC, DRI, EA, HRL, INTU, LEN, CMRE, ORLY, PKG, PGR, DFS, SRNE, FSD, USCR, PLUG, CANE, ERIC, AA, IGT, PRTA,

NVDA, PEP, PFE, MSFT, VZ, CME, HD, CRM, SBUX, CNC, STZ, TJX, FB, BLK, NEE, JNJ, NKE, PG, ICLN, AMZN, URI, WMT, AVGO, WORK, IBB, IHI, ACN, CVX, JPM, ES, WM, CVS, GOOGL, LMT, TPL, V, QQQ, SWKS, MMM, FNF, MRVL, XLNX, CWB, JPST, SHY, TXN, ABBV, TIP, ADBE, CAT, PYPL, AMT, AMAT, GOLD, CSCO, HON, MAR, GEOS, PNW, MYI, AFB, FNV, PAGP, BAND, DKNG, MINT, STIP, AEP, BDX, BMY, VIAC, D, FCX, LHX, ITW, ICE, IRM, LOW, MDU, O, RTX, BAF, ARCO, GOOG, IVV, MUB, SLV, VCIT, ABB, PLD, ABT, MO, NLY, ADP, TFC, BLL, BRK.B, BG, CSX, CMCSA, GLW, COST, CMI, DMLP, ETN, EMR, FMC, FE, GD, GILD, ILMN, K, MU, NOK, NSC, NOC, PAYX, PHG, NTR, QCOM, SEIC, SHW, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, WFC, WDC, CMG, MFL, MUE, MQY, NMT, DMF, JPS, MUI, JPC, NAD, GGN, MA, BX, AWK, PM, TSLA, PHYS, PSLV, STAG, DPG, SPLK, CFG, KHC, RPD, TWLO, BPMP, UBER, HYD, IPAY, PFF, VIG, VTIP, CB, APD, IEP, AON, ADM, VOXX, BIIB, FIS, NNN, OFC, CUB, GSK, GS, HIG, HEI, SVC, JBLU, KSU, KR, LRCX, LVS, LECO, MTB, MLM, SPGI, NGG, NGD, ORI, OLN, ORCL, PH, BKNG, PRU, REGN, RF, RIO, STM, SNY, SIRI, TSM, XPER, AUY, ZBH, CEF, NUM, VFL, EVV, ENX, EXG, DAL, CLNE, AGI, FRC, BCX, SAND, XYL, SPLP, EDI, NCLH, AIF, FEYE, CVEO, PE, BNED, HPE, SQ, EVBG, ELAN, ALC, ZM, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, CIBR, EEM, FDL, FPE, IEF, IVW, SDIV, TLT, VUG, XBI, Reduced Positions: UNP, USMV, FDX, T, C, XOM, IJH, IBM, SYK, FTSM, AMD, AXP, BAC, BA, INTC, DIS, RSP, BAX, CL, GE, INDB, SPG, WY, MRNA, DOW, BP, LLY, EPD, MCHP, OKE, LIN, ROK, TMO, UL, WHR, RQI, MFD, BUD, MPC, DNKN, STOR, TEAM, WTTR, PINS, ARKG, GOVT, SPY, XLK, AEM, AIG, AMGN, AZN, BCE, BNS, BSX, BAM, BRKL, COG, KO, COP, ED, CULP, DE, ENB, GBX, HAS, IDXX, IP, MKTX, MAS, MNR, NVR, NEM, NVS, PPG, PWR, SLB, SNE, TEVA, TSN, VLY, VRTX, WBA, NUV, RVT, MQT, NXP, IGD, ETY, IDE, GNT, CHTR, EDF, GM, KMI, PSX, MPLX, YUMC, ROKU, MDB, AAXJ, ACWV, ARKK, BOTZ, DIA, DVY, GDX, GLD, MDY, MNA, PHO, SDY, VNQ, XLF, XLP, AOS, AFL, AKAM, AB, ALL, ADI, APA, ARCC, SAN, LCTX, CCJ, COF, CFFN, CNP, CERN, CI, CTXS, CLF, CLX, DEO, DD, ECL, ETM, FNB, FAST, FLO, GHM, HAL, HSY, HIFS, ISRG, KVHI, KEY, MDLZ, LEG, MGM, MFC, MRO, MMC, MET, MUFG, MHK, MSI, MYE, NFG, NOV, NFLX, NWL, JWN, NVO, ON, OXY, ODFL, PPL, PENN, PKI, PAA, PSA, RSG, RCL, LUV, SWN, SYY, TGT, TESS, TD, TRN, UAMY, NS, VOD, GWW, WEC, BGCP, OPK, L, ET, RDS.B, RMT, FAX, PEO, EMD, IGR, BXMX, BR, AWP, GLP, EDD, CHW, FTI, FTNT, PBA, GBDC, KKR, IHD, APO, MOS, ZNGA, PNR, LAND, BIT, ESI, VEEV, TWTR, SHOP, CHCT, FIT, LGF.A, HWM, TRTN, REZI, OTIS, DXJ, EWU, FVD, FXO, GDXJ, IEMG, IJR, IWF, IYW, MOO, NOBL, PPA, REGL, SMH, SRVR, VEA, VTI, XHB, XLRE, XLU, XLY, XT,

For the details of Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moors+%26+cabot%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 480,649 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 214,143 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,891 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 128,054 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 129,858 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,026 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,730 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $177.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,442 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,762 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 320,523 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,704 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 459.16%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $162.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,473 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,522 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 96.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,913 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $200.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,095 shares as of .

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.9 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.