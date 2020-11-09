  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, Qiagen NV, CME Group Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 09, 2020 | About: PFE +7.69% CRM -0.33% CME +7.85% SBUX +5.77% CNC +1.31% STZ +8.06% QGEN -7.78% HASI -0.38% TDOC -13.66% HACK -0.66% EXAS -0.65%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moors & Cabot, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Qiagen NV, CME Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FedEx Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moors & Cabot, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Moors & Cabot, Inc. owns 692 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moors+%26+cabot%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moors & Cabot, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 480,649 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 214,143 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,891 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 128,054 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 129,858 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,026 shares as of .

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,730 shares as of .

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $177.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,442 shares as of .

New Purchase: ETF MANAGERS TRUST (HACK)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $47.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,762 shares as of .

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 320,523 shares as of .

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $259.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,704 shares as of .

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 459.16%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $162.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,473 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,522 shares as of .

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 96.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,913 shares as of .

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $200.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,095 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLY)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.9 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moors & Cabot, Inc..

1. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moors & Cabot, Inc. keeps buying

Comments

