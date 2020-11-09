Profit Investment Management, LLC Buys Envista Holdings Corp, Under Armour Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Evolent Health Inc, LogMeIn Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Profit Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Envista Holdings Corp, Under Armour Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells Evolent Health Inc, LogMeIn Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, AT&T Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Profit Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Profit Investment Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVST, UA, ACAD, NLOK, GBL, NSC, PYPL,

NVST, UA, ACAD, NLOK, GBL, NSC, PYPL, Added Positions: VNDA, CROX, ELY, ROL, PETS, GIII, RS, FWRD, EPAM, TTWO, WCC, JBT, SYNA, WGO, FICO, FDS, NSP, EEFT, PLXS, RAVN, MTZ, FCFS, CMTL, RBC, AEL, REV, NUVA, SCSC, GBT, PDCO, PLT, NFLX, GOOGL, UPS, PEP, NVDA, MDT, GOOG, AKAM,

VNDA, CROX, ELY, ROL, PETS, GIII, RS, FWRD, EPAM, TTWO, WCC, JBT, SYNA, WGO, FICO, FDS, NSP, EEFT, PLXS, RAVN, MTZ, FCFS, CMTL, RBC, AEL, REV, NUVA, SCSC, GBT, PDCO, PLT, NFLX, GOOGL, UPS, PEP, NVDA, MDT, GOOG, AKAM, Reduced Positions: SAM, COST, NVTA, AAPL, T, MAN, V, INTC, TSLA, RTX, FDX, PG, SQ, HD, MA, TGT, NKE, MKC,

SAM, COST, NVTA, AAPL, T, MAN, V, INTC, TSLA, RTX, FDX, PG, SQ, HD, MA, TGT, NKE, MKC, Sold Out: EVH, LOGM,

Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 146,448 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.33% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 15,941 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Rollins Inc (ROL) - 138,735 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 5,667 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.08% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 110,214 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%

Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $23.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 112,134 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 116,626 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,921 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,996 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,939 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $230.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 261,891 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 987 shares as of .

Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Profit Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.