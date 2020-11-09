  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Boston Partners Buys CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc

November 09, 2020

New York, NY, based Investment company Boston Partners (Current Portfolio) buys CTO Realty Growth Inc, sells Apple Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2020Q3, Boston Partners owns 651 stocks with a total value of $54.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: CTO,
  • Reduced Positions: AAPL,
  • Sold Out: IPI,

For the details of Boston Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Partners
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 10,061,957 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 4,714,459 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio.
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 5,912,710 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 17,392,533 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 33,466,267 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Boston Partners initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $48.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27,448 shares as of .

Sold Out: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)

Boston Partners sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.



