Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, FIDELITY COV TRS, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, GLOBAL X FDS

Investment company Opes Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, FIDELITY COV TRS, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, GLOBAL X FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opes Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Opes Wealth Management LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, ALB, TSLA, ABT, QCOM, AMD, CRM, NOW, ORCL, VUG,

BND, ALB, TSLA, ABT, QCOM, AMD, CRM, NOW, ORCL, VUG, Added Positions: SPDW, FBND, FIXD, SCHB, BWX, FNDA, SPEM, PEP, JNJ, IBND, VOE, IQLT, MSFT, DON, INTC, CSCO, AMZN, SBUX,

SPDW, FBND, FIXD, SCHB, BWX, FNDA, SPEM, PEP, JNJ, IBND, VOE, IQLT, MSFT, DON, INTC, CSCO, AMZN, SBUX, Reduced Positions: SCHZ, AAPL, FNDX, FNDF, VWO, IWF, SCHG, IMTM, SCHV, AKAM, PYPL, SCHD, VYM, MTUM, IWD, GOOG, IJJ, DIS, COST, IEMG, NKE,

SCHZ, AAPL, FNDX, FNDF, VWO, IWF, SCHG, IMTM, SCHV, AKAM, PYPL, SCHD, VYM, MTUM, IWD, GOOG, IJJ, DIS, COST, IEMG, NKE, Sold Out: SCIU,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,492 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDF) - 643,224 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 265,766 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 73,411 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 104,686 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,614 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $116.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $421.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 645 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,469 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 129,736 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,999 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 97,895 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,058 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 70.80%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of .

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.12 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.92.