Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tesla Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: SPTL -2.02% MINT -0.01% MTUM -2.9% LMBS -0.1% JPM +13.54% SPYG -0.49% LDUR +0% ARKK -4.56% OEF +0.43% AFL +12.44% JNK +0.72%

Investment company Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ARK ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Tesla Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FIRST TST VALUE LI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,546 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 33,598 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.16%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 167,732 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.73%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,846 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 74,982 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: PIMCO ETF TRUST (LDUR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $102.2, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 18,247 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,528 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (OEF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,582 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,173 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,776 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 74.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 167,732 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 401.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 40,535 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,515 shares as of .

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 188.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,543 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,397 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,751 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (XSLV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FGD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $18.27.



