Acuitas Investments, LLC Buys Sterling Construction Co Inc, Magnite Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Sells BJ's Restaurants Inc, Magnite Inc, Circor International Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Acuitas Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sterling Construction Co Inc, Magnite Inc, Citi Trends Inc, The Bancorp Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, sells BJ's Restaurants Inc, Magnite Inc, Circor International Inc, CorePoint Lodging Inc, Staar Surgical Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acuitas Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Acuitas Investments, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STRL, CTRN, 15R, TBBK, AVYA, NOA, LNDC, TRC, GORO, SLRC, TCS, NGVC, RM, HBM, HRTG, RRGB, LLNW, INBK, NGS, SII, MESA, ZAGG, ASC, LNTH, BPFH, ATKR, INMD, KRMD, CATO,

STRL, CTRN, 15R, TBBK, AVYA, NOA, LNDC, TRC, GORO, SLRC, TCS, NGVC, RM, HBM, HRTG, RRGB, LLNW, INBK, NGS, SII, MESA, ZAGG, ASC, LNTH, BPFH, ATKR, INMD, KRMD, CATO, Added Positions: TLYS, NMIH, TILE, ICHR, PLCE, PLAB, MSON, HSC, IIN, VNTR, HIL, EGAN, QTNT, IIIN, RLGT, TACT, RDVT, GECC,

TLYS, NMIH, TILE, ICHR, PLCE, PLAB, MSON, HSC, IIN, VNTR, HIL, EGAN, QTNT, IIIN, RLGT, TACT, RDVT, GECC, Reduced Positions: CIR, STAA, OEC, ATRC, CVLG, BXC, CRNC, SPWH, MIXT, CMCO, MDXG, NTIC, PRCP, DCO, BLFS, AMOT, PATI,

CIR, STAA, OEC, ATRC, CVLG, BXC, CRNC, SPWH, MIXT, CMCO, MDXG, NTIC, PRCP, DCO, BLFS, AMOT, PATI, Sold Out: BJRI, MGNI, CPLG,

Tilly's Inc (TLYS) - 827,092 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.44% Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 439,112 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.03% Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) - 790,536 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% eGain Corp (EGAN) - 286,926 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) - 218,007 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.91%

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.98 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $14.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 264,297 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $19.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 147,752 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 532,655 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 372,250 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 205,576 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC initiated holding in North American Construction Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 472,850 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tilly's Inc by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 827,092 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 115.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 218,007 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Interface Inc by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 511,294 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $33.55, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 175,859 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Children's Place Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 101,038 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 439,112 shares as of .

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $16.54 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.

Acuitas Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.29.