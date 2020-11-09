Becker Capital Management Inc Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells American International Group Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, The Howard Hughes Corp

Portland, OR, based Investment company Becker Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Realty Income Corp, Coherent Inc, sells American International Group Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, The Howard Hughes Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Becker Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Becker Capital Management Inc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 799,989 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 437,362 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% The Kroger Co (KR) - 1,278,049 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 449,228 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 295,307 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 101,753 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,594 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,450 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 236.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 715,242 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 55.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 579,542 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 156,660 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 460.50%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $216.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,955 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 632.18%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 135.62%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,955 shares as of .

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.76.