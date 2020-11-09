Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Corning Inc, Sells Intel Corp

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Corning Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CAT, GLW,
- Added Positions: CVX, PEP, BDX, MRK, BRK.B, KO, GOOG, SBUX, ADP, JNJ, DEO, CL, DIS, V, IJH, MKC, EMR, CSCO, FTV, IJR, VEA, EEM, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, XOM, INTC, WFC, T, SPY, AAXJ,
For the details of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramsay%2C+stattman%2C+vela+%26+price%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,026 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,308 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 74,974 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 119,134 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 95,248 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,603 shares as of .Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,189 shares as of .
