Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Corning Inc, Sells Intel Corp

November 09, 2020 | About: CVX +11.6% CAT +5.91% GLW +2.79%

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Corning Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,026 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,308 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 74,974 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 119,134 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 95,248 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,603 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,189 shares as of .



