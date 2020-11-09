Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, CVS Health Corp, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Boeing Co, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, CVS Health Corp, Mastercard Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Boeing Co, Bank of America Corp, CNOOC, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas. As of 2020Q3, Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas owns 122 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UPS, CVS, MA, TT, CPB,

UPS, CVS, MA, TT, CPB, Added Positions: MDT, MRK, JPM, PFE, SO, PRU, BRK.B, AMGN, MU, PYPL, DIS, PEP, GOOGL, DUK, CAT, NVS, MCD, PKG, VZ, TGT, T, KO, PSX, CRM, MDLZ, VNQ, EXC, VLO, INTU,

MDT, MRK, JPM, PFE, SO, PRU, BRK.B, AMGN, MU, PYPL, DIS, PEP, GOOGL, DUK, CAT, NVS, MCD, PKG, VZ, TGT, T, KO, PSX, CRM, MDLZ, VNQ, EXC, VLO, INTU, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LVS, BA, BAC, CEO, ORCL, MO, BMY, GPN, WELL, MSFT, XOM, ZBH, ANTM, PM, PAYX, TMO, UNH, IBM, MCHP, ICE, JNJ, IJR, GD, DHR, ABBV, PPG, NVDA, BKNG, DD, UNP, CBRE, BLK, NSC, LMT, INFY, APD, LUV, ROP, ADBE, GOOG, ITW, HD, DE, CRUS, COP, V, ACN, CCI, BXS, TXN, KMB, IDV, HUM, FB, AVGO, HDS, USB, PHM, ALL,

AAPL, LVS, BA, BAC, CEO, ORCL, MO, BMY, GPN, WELL, MSFT, XOM, ZBH, ANTM, PM, PAYX, TMO, UNH, IBM, MCHP, ICE, JNJ, IJR, GD, DHR, ABBV, PPG, NVDA, BKNG, DD, UNP, CBRE, BLK, NSC, LMT, INFY, APD, LUV, ROP, ADBE, GOOG, ITW, HD, DE, CRUS, COP, V, ACN, CCI, BXS, TXN, KMB, IDV, HUM, FB, AVGO, HDS, USB, PHM, ALL, Sold Out: BDX, SYK, BK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 279,472 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,527 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 51,401 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,411 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Intel Corp (INTC) - 135,509 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,711 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $344.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 837 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $145.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,332 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,231 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $184.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Novartis AG by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,173 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of .

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

Community Bank & Trust, Waco, Texas sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.