Investment House Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Investment House Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Teladoc Health Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment House Llc. As of 2020Q3, Investment House Llc owns 204 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,044,506 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,196 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Facebook Inc (FB) - 237,556 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,407 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 103,998 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Investment House Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,720 shares as of .

Investment House Llc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,280 shares as of .

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $274.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,285 shares as of .

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $177.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,775 shares as of .

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 95,560 shares as of .

Investment House Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,705 shares as of .

Investment House Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 150.69%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1330.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,788 shares as of .

Investment House Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 330.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.41 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 112,180 shares as of .

Investment House Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 157.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,779 shares as of .

Investment House Llc added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,470 shares as of .

Investment House Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of .

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Investment House Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.