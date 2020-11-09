SP Asset Management Buys iShares MBS ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Pinterest Inc

Investment company SP Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells PROSHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Pinterest Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SP Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, SP Asset Management owns 95 stocks with a total value of $593 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, VTEB, XLV, SUB, VYM, NFLX, IWF, PYPL, FAS, NOW, VDC, NVDA, NKE, CMG, IWM, WMT,

MBB, VTEB, XLV, SUB, VYM, NFLX, IWF, PYPL, FAS, NOW, VDC, NVDA, NKE, CMG, IWM, WMT, Added Positions: SSO, IGSB, XLC, IBB, VUG, IGV, XLE, ABBV, WFC, VO, XLF, VWO, BAC, UNH, QCOM, MRK, SBUX, V, PEP, JNJ, ADI, PM, IJH, T, HON, SPY, PFF, PG, CSCO, MO,

SSO, IGSB, XLC, IBB, VUG, IGV, XLE, ABBV, WFC, VO, XLF, VWO, BAC, UNH, QCOM, MRK, SBUX, V, PEP, JNJ, ADI, PM, IJH, T, HON, SPY, PFF, PG, CSCO, MO, Reduced Positions: TQQQ, XOM, CRM, GOOGL, TNA, NTNX, INTC, MMM, BMY, GOOG, JPM, TWLO, LH, QQQ, KHC, SBRA, CTSH, CTXS, TSLA, DVN, AMAT,

TQQQ, XOM, CRM, GOOGL, TNA, NTNX, INTC, MMM, BMY, GOOG, JPM, TWLO, LH, QQQ, KHC, SBRA, CTSH, CTXS, TSLA, DVN, AMAT, Sold Out: PINS, BIIB, RWT,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 681,761 shares, 33.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 65,788 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,855 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 186,870 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,447 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

SP Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 186,870 shares as of .

SP Asset Management initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 100,069 shares as of .

SP Asset Management initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $110.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,276 shares as of .

SP Asset Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,416 shares as of .

SP Asset Management initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,268 shares as of .

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of .

SP Asset Management added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 337.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 116,166 shares as of .

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 296.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 162,279 shares as of .

SP Asset Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 651.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 80,508 shares as of .

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 270.80%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 43,524 shares as of .

SP Asset Management added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 40,822 shares as of .

SP Asset Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 677.10%. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $321.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,493 shares as of .

SP Asset Management sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

SP Asset Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

SP Asset Management sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.07.