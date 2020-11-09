Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Navistar International Corp, Tech Data Corp

Rye, NY, based Investment company Gabelli Funds Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, sells El Paso Electric Co, Navistar International Corp, Tech Data Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabelli Funds Llc. As of 2020Q3, Gabelli Funds Llc owns 980 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of GABELLI FUNDS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabelli+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,922,800 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 576,900 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 2,872,751 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 747,719 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Sony Corp (SNE) - 2,044,600 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,392,732 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,131,979 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 443,937 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 974,233 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 157,972 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 242,000 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp by 4328.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 761,789 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 2253.85%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 75.24%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $161.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 218,791 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 3658.74%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 176,661 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 104.64%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $159.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 127,900 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in GCI Liberty Inc by 60.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $83.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 356,372 shares as of .

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.