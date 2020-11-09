Gabelli Securities, Inc. Buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Rye, NY, based Investment company Gabelli Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, sells El Paso Electric Co, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Tech Data Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabelli Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Gabelli Securities, Inc. owns 147 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL) - 2,931,791 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 432,325 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 257,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 103,387 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 965.85% E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 426,671 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.74%

Gabelli Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 432,325 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 257,000 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 107,374 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 501,719 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 338,481 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. initiated holding in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 965.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $196.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 103,387 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 192.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 426,671 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 3355.96%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 186,622 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. added to a holding in GCI Liberty Inc by 1515.46%. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $83.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 148,041 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 160.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 409,000 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc by 202.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 249,200 shares as of .

Gabelli Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Gabelli Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Gabelli Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

Gabelli Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.