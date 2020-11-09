Teton Advisors, Inc. Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp, AAR Corp, Sells Marine Products Corp, Churchill Downs Inc, Steel Partners Holdings LP

Rye, NY, based Investment company Teton Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp, AAR Corp, Agilysys Inc, Old National Bancorp, sells Marine Products Corp, Churchill Downs Inc, Steel Partners Holdings LP, Casella Waste Systems Inc, InfuSystems Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teton Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Teton Advisors, Inc. owns 340 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 845,640 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 271,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (GRIF) - 269,550 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Ferro Corp (FOE) - 932,260 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Nathan's Famous Inc (NATH) - 217,034 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Agilysys Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $12.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AAR Corp by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $16.78 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Viad Corp by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,160 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.63 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,552 shares as of .

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $1111.42 and $1315.23, with an estimated average price of $1188.33.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Connect Inc. The sale prices were between $0.51 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.56.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $47.71, with an estimated average price of $45.84.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $16.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.22.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $101.57.