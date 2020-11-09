  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Cim, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quidel Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: MSFT -2.38% GOOG +0.07% XOM +12.66% ANET -0.5% MMS +2.86% UNP +4.17% MBB -0.12% TIP -0.29% BKLN +1.1% ISTB -0.12% PGF +1.17% T +3.13%

Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quidel Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cim, Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIM, LLC
  1. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 16,217 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,656 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 99,049 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,990 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 175,936 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 175,936 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 109,234 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (BKLN)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 392,379 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 133,331 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PGF)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 347,696 shares as of .

New Purchase: DIREXION SH ETF TR (TMV)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 96,733 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $218.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,933 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.85%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of .

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,835 shares as of .

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $261.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,278 shares as of .

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $73.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,406 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $198.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of CIM, LLC. Also check out:

1. CIM, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CIM, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CIM, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CIM, LLC keeps buying

