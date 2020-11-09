Cim, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quidel Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Quidel Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cim, Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, TIP, BKLN, ISTB, PGF, TMV, CWB, PDBC, LOGI, BIL, SBUX, JPM, VZ, PGX, IIPR, T, AMED, EMB, EEM, VSS, VUG, CSWI, HASI, BSTC, POWI, MGRC, NSIT, BRK.B, NNY, NNDM, MARA, OPTT, TTOO, DSX,

NKE, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, FB, CERN, GOOG, ISRG, XOM, MA, BKNG, ANET, NVO, MNST, XLF, V, UNP, HD, AFL, MDT, MMS, MCD, INTU, RTX, UNH, JNJ, HON, EW, ECL, CTSH, IWR, IYF, VNQ, ACN, XLU, ESNT, DG, IJS, EDU, AOS, WMT, ABT, CHD, SHW, CRM, MKC, ELS, IUSG, TTC, BIIB, ADBE, KL, NOW, IUSV, ZYXI, SKX, CTAS, ALGN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QDEL, ACWX, TTD, SEDG, CMG, PYPL, TSCO, IVV, NVDA, VEEV, GLOB, SWKS, PAYC, PCTY, EPAM, GMAB, LULU, NVR, TREX, ODFL, OFLX, ICLR, LGIH, TTWO, DHI, MEDP, CPRT, BRO, AME,

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 16,217 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,656 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 99,049 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,990 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 175,936 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cim, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 175,936 shares as of .

Cim, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 109,234 shares as of .

Cim, Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 392,379 shares as of .

Cim, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 133,331 shares as of .

Cim, Llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 347,696 shares as of .

Cim, Llc initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 96,733 shares as of .

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $218.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,933 shares as of .

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.85%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1763.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of .

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,835 shares as of .

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $261.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,278 shares as of .

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $73.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,406 shares as of .

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $198.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of .

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.