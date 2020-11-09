Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells JPMorgan Chase, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells JPMorgan Chase, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owns 375 stocks with a total value of $814 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IQLT, QQQ, SCHO, BTZ, HIO, EFV, EGF, TGT, ASND, CSGP, WTM, KKR, DLTR, SCHW, QTEC, VXX, AOK, DGRO, MDLZ, LYV, SNAP, TDG, IWP, IDXX, JKF, INFO, GPC, FMTX, FDT, FDX, EQIX, DKNG, CSX, BYND, AXP, CNX, BP, ADAP, GERN, STSA,

IQLT, QQQ, SCHO, BTZ, HIO, EFV, EGF, TGT, ASND, CSGP, WTM, KKR, DLTR, SCHW, QTEC, VXX, AOK, DGRO, MDLZ, LYV, SNAP, TDG, IWP, IDXX, JKF, INFO, GPC, FMTX, FDT, FDX, EQIX, DKNG, CSX, BYND, AXP, CNX, BP, ADAP, GERN, STSA, Added Positions: VGSH, IJT, IJS, JPST, MINT, IVW, FSLY, GLD, AMT, VO, VOO, MA, MCO, NEE, NVDA, EFL, IGSB, ABT, ADBE, BRK.B, IJJ, V, LDP, FVD, IJK, IJH, JPI, SCHG, CBH, GOOG, BILL, BAM, KMX, EHT, ORLY, ABBV, AMLP, AYX, AMZN, FTSM, FND, IHTA, NVO, JHB, JEMD, PAGP, ROP, SBAC, GOOGL, APPN, BA, C, DHR, FB, FYX, ITOT, IJR, IWC, EEM, NEAR, PYPL, SCHX, SCHA, SCHM, VNQ, VB, VRSK, AMD, CME, DUK, ET, FPE, LMBS, FNX, HD, FFTY, INTU, AGG, IWF, IWM, MKL, MRK, NFLX, NKE, OKE, QCOM, SMAR, UNP, BSV, VONG, VGT, WMB, ZM, BABA, NCV, MO, AMPE, ADSK, BAC, BACPL.PFD, BLK, CHY, CVNA, LNG, MIE, CL, CVS, DOW, ECL, EMR, HYLS, FEI, HON, ISRG, IVE, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MPC, JPS, ORCL, ORCC, PFE, PEG, RTX, CRM, SCHF, SCHE, XLK, SRE, SYK, TT, UNH, USB, USAC, VV, VBR, VCIT, WFC, WFCPL.PFD, DGRW, XEL,

VGSH, IJT, IJS, JPST, MINT, IVW, FSLY, GLD, AMT, VO, VOO, MA, MCO, NEE, NVDA, EFL, IGSB, ABT, ADBE, BRK.B, IJJ, V, LDP, FVD, IJK, IJH, JPI, SCHG, CBH, GOOG, BILL, BAM, KMX, EHT, ORLY, ABBV, AMLP, AYX, AMZN, FTSM, FND, IHTA, NVO, JHB, JEMD, PAGP, ROP, SBAC, GOOGL, APPN, BA, C, DHR, FB, FYX, ITOT, IJR, IWC, EEM, NEAR, PYPL, SCHX, SCHA, SCHM, VNQ, VB, VRSK, AMD, CME, DUK, ET, FPE, LMBS, FNX, HD, FFTY, INTU, AGG, IWF, IWM, MKL, MRK, NFLX, NKE, OKE, QCOM, SMAR, UNP, BSV, VONG, VGT, WMB, ZM, BABA, NCV, MO, AMPE, ADSK, BAC, BACPL.PFD, BLK, CHY, CVNA, LNG, MIE, CL, CVS, DOW, ECL, EMR, HYLS, FEI, HON, ISRG, IVE, KMB, LRCX, LOW, MPC, JPS, ORCL, ORCC, PFE, PEG, RTX, CRM, SCHF, SCHE, XLK, SRE, SYK, TT, UNH, USB, USAC, VV, VBR, VCIT, WFC, WFCPL.PFD, DGRW, XEL, Reduced Positions: IVV, JPM, SPY, IEMG, MUB, DES, FDM, BND, MIC, VTV, NUV, BX, DON, ARCC, CWB, IXUS, IBM, FTA, AAPL, EVV, EPD, MSFT, XOM, MMP, VTI, DIS, IWV, VYM, HDV, DVY, PEP, CCI, BIPC, JNJ, GLW, ETRN, HIE, CVX, MPLX, SBUX, NSC, SLYV, PCI, PAA, PG, SCHH, SCHB, SHLX, SHY, EXAS, FEM, EMLP, FRI, DGS, BTT, EPS, WES, BSCK, WM, FM, VZ, WMT, CI, STXS, CSCO, SLRC, VEU, DLN, TRGP, UPS, MRCC, SIRI, AAL, ACWI, EVRG, ETR, GE, GIS, INTC, EW, BSCM, BSCL, DD, PFF, SUSA, XLV, IGV, DXCM, LLY, LMT, MDT, NOK, JDD, COHR, OKTA, PM,

IVV, JPM, SPY, IEMG, MUB, DES, FDM, BND, MIC, VTV, NUV, BX, DON, ARCC, CWB, IXUS, IBM, FTA, AAPL, EVV, EPD, MSFT, XOM, MMP, VTI, DIS, IWV, VYM, HDV, DVY, PEP, CCI, BIPC, JNJ, GLW, ETRN, HIE, CVX, MPLX, SBUX, NSC, SLYV, PCI, PAA, PG, SCHH, SCHB, SHLX, SHY, EXAS, FEM, EMLP, FRI, DGS, BTT, EPS, WES, BSCK, WM, FM, VZ, WMT, CI, STXS, CSCO, SLRC, VEU, DLN, TRGP, UPS, MRCC, SIRI, AAL, ACWI, EVRG, ETR, GE, GIS, INTC, EW, BSCM, BSCL, DD, PFF, SUSA, XLV, IGV, DXCM, LLY, LMT, MDT, NOK, JDD, COHR, OKTA, PM, Sold Out: WORK, CNXM, REGN, CAT, TXN, VYMI, CMCSA, AMTD, TWLO, MIME, SLCA, SPXS, BEPC,

For the details of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+partners+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 619,634 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 102,810 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,655 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 148,176 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 131,662 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 67,940 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,192 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,932 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 62,499 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 164,426 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,277 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 114.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 111.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 70,549 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 172,735 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 300.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,761 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 233.95%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,669 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 111.34%. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,905 shares as of .

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.