  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. IV CLASS A COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON NOVEMBER 13, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: NAS:FTIVU +0.49%

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIVU) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on November 13, 2020. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “FTIVU” and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “FTIV” and “FTIVW”, respectively.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 24, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: [email protected]; or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or emailing a request to [email protected] Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:
Amanda Abrams
Cohen & Company, LLC
[email protected]
(215) 701-9693


ccd5af34-cbef-41c9-aefc-9c5c244695b2

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)