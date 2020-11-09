  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 09, 2020 | About: NAS:TER +1.27%

NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (Nasdaq: TER) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business prospects, Teradyne’s results of operations, market conditions and the payment of a quarterly dividend. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance or future payment of dividends. Future dividend declarations, as well as record and payment dates, are subject to board approval.

Contact:
Teradyne, Inc.
Andy Blanchard, Vice President of Corporate Relations
978-370-2425


