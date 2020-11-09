  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ocular Therapeutixâ„¢ to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 09, 2020 | About: NAS:OCUL -2.26%


Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:



Raymond James SMID Cap Company Showcase


Date: Friday, November 13, 2020


Ocular Therapeutix™ to host investor one-on-one meetings



Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference


Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020


Analyst-hosted fireside chat: 5:35 PM GMT



Management will be available throughout the day for virtual investor meetings at both conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your Raymond James or Jefferies representative.



A live webcast of the fireside chat during the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at [url="]investors.ocutx.com[/url].



About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix recently completed a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension and OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Also, Ocular Therapeutix is currently developing OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006035/en/


