Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Sale of Shares of Ceridian Common Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced the sale of 2,139,227 shares of common stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”), a Cannae portfolio company, at a price of $93.00 per share, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Cannae anticipates that the gross proceeds from the sale will be $198,948,111.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $100 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

