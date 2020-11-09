  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Editas Medicine to Present at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

November 09, 2020 | About: EDIT -0.26%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that management will present at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit on Monday, November 16 at 10:15am ET.

The event will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Editas Medicine website in the Investors section. Archived recordings will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Investor Contact
Mark Mullikin
(617) 401-9083
[email protected]

Media Contact
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
[email protected]

