  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Highwoods Sells $127.5M of Greensboro and Memphis Assets

November 09, 2020 | About: HIW +12.41%

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) has sold non-core properties in Greensboro and Memphis for combined gross proceeds of $127.5 million. The sold properties include 7023 Albert Pick Road, a 49,500 square foot property, a three-building office portfolio in Greensboro that comprises 292,400 square feet, and a medical office building portfolio in Greensboro and Memphis that comprises 284,700 square feet. These properties were a combined 91.3% occupied upon closing and were projected to generate approximately $8.8 million of annual cash and GAAP net operating income in 2020.

The Company expects to record non-FFO gains of approximately $52.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with these sales.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529
ti?nf=ODA4MjU0OSMzODE3NzU0IzIwMDg0MDc=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)