  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

NVIDIA Names Aarti Shah to Board of Directors

November 09, 2020 | About: NVDA -6.4%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Aarti Shah, who serves as senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Eli Lilly and Company.

Shah, age 56, leads IT, digital health, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics & data sciences at Lilly, which she joined 26 years ago out of graduate school. She has held a long series of positions there, starting as a senior statistician and most recently as global brand development leader, before being named to her current role in 2016.

“Aarti is great addition to our board of directors,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “She is a world-class leader with a deep passion for making an impact on the world at the intersection of computer science and healthcare. We will benefit greatly from her experience and insight as we contribute to this vital industry.”

Shah received her B.S. and M.S. in statistics and mathematics at Gujarat University, in India, before earning her Ph.D. in applied statistics at University of California, Riverside. She also serves on the board of Northwestern Mutual, as well as several nonprofit organizations.

Her appointment is the second this year to NVIDIA’s board, following the addition in July of John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology. Shah expands the board to 13 members.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA‘s ( NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
[email protected] [email protected]

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aefb43a-f7b5-49a4-8731-deab5bde409e


ti?nf=ODA4MTg3NyMzODA5ODQ2IzIwMDY5MTI=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)