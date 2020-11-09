Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) Following Acquisition Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On November 3, 2020, Telenav announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by V99, Inc. at a price of $4.80 per share. Following the closing of the proposed acquisition, shares of Telenav's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $4.80 per share represents adequate consideration for Telenav's shares, and whether Telenav's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to V99, Inc.

Telenav stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/telenav-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

