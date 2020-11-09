  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Addition of Paul C. Raymond to Board of Directors

November 09, 2020 | About: NAS:CLMT +5.13%

New board member brings over three decades of specialty chemicals experience

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. ("Calumet," the "Partnership" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLMT), a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon and fuels products, today announced Paul C. Raymond III was appointed to the Board of Directors of Calumet's general partner, Calumet GP, LLC on November 3, 2020.

Mr. Raymond joins Calumet's Board of Directors, having served in numerous senior executive leadership roles during a long career in specialty chemicals businesses. Mr. Raymond currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Monument Chemical, Inc., a specialty chemical company owned in part by The Heritage Group. Prior to Monument, Mr. Raymond served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonneborn, LLC, a specialty hydrocarbon and high purity white oils manufacturer, from 2012 until its acquisition by HollyFrontier Corp in 2019. Prior to Sonneborn, Mr. Raymond served as President of Ashland Water Technologies, a $1.9 billion global leader in specialty chemical solutions and services to water-intensive industries.

"We are very excited to welcome Paul to the Partnership and look forward to the contributions that he'll bring to Calumet and its future," said Steve Mawer, CEO of Calumet Specialty Products. "Paul brings over three decades of experience in specialty chemicals, and his addition as a director will further support our Specialty-focused strategy. We believe that Paul's deep specialty chemicals knowledge, strategic insights, and his impressive track record leading and growing similar businesses make him a terrific asset for Calumet."

The Board of Directors of Calumet GP, LLC is currently comprised of eight members. Mr. Raymond joins as the ninth Director.

Mr. Raymond holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rice University and earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas and eastern Missouri.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calumet-specialty-products-partners-lp-announces-the-addition-of-paul-c-raymond-to-board-of-directors-301169115.html

SOURCE Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)