PHX MINERALS INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2020 RESULTS AND HOST EARNINGS CALL ON DEC. 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2020 year ended Sept. 30, 2020, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 10, 2020. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 844-369-8770 (domestic) or 862-298-0840 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 and using the access code 38618.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in our core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

