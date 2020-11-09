IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System Advances the Player Experience in Vietnam

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:NYSE:IGT) today announced that Bao Son International Hotel Versaces Club ("Versaces Club") in Hanoi City, Vietnam is replacing its existing casino management system (CMS) with the IGT ADVANTAGE™ CMS to operate its loyalty program, monitor and optimize its casino floor, and perform a range of other essential functions. In addition, Versaces Club has implemented the IGT ADVANTAGE™ Lucky Coin™ bonusing module to enhance the property's player loyalty program.

"Versaces Club selected the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS and Lucky Coin bonusing solutions to replace our previous system due to its advanced technology and ability to significantly enhance player engagement," said Nguyen Truong Son, President of Bao Son Tourism & Construction Investment Group Joint Stock Company. "This conversion also benefits club employees and patrons by enhancing the property's efficiency and responsiveness."

"Our state-of-the-art IGT ADVANTAGE system will be an essential driver of Versaces Club's long-term success," said Dallas Orchard, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific. "Combined with our flexible Lucky Coin bonus solution, the club has a powerful new tool for increasing player loyalty and overall entertainment."

Offering the deepest and most robust range of modules in the industry, the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS drives operators' vision for growth and provides exceptional player experiences, setting properties apart from their competition.

IGT's Lucky Coin bonusing module is a pool-based, mystery-style jackpot that can hit any time, increasing carded play and improving a casino's brand equity. It is system-generated, which means the jackpot can hit regardless of game outcome. The operator determines a range for the award amount, and what percentage of the coin-in amounts will increment the bonus pool. This bonus can be carded or un-carded, and can pay fixed or progressive amounts.

