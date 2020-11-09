The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) EVP - Global Supply Chain Gregory Polcer Sold $7.1 million of Shares

EVP - Global Supply Chain of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Polcer (insider trades) sold 28,137 shares of EL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $251.99 a share. The total sale was $7.1 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $89.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $246.21 with a P/E ratio of 150.12 and P/S ratio of 6.44. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.57%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $224.93. The price of the stock has increased by 9.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Group President, International Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of EL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $251.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.09% since.

Vice Chairman Sara E Moss sold 10,000 shares of EL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $250.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Vice Chairman Sara E Moss sold 12,977 shares of EL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $236.9. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.

EVP - Global Communications Alexandra C. Trower sold 2,284 shares of EL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $228.2. The price of the stock has increased by 7.89% since.

