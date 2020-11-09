Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) EVP David Lucchese Sold $694,375 of Shares

EVP of Everi Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Lucchese (insider trades) sold 62,500 shares of EVRI on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $11.11 a share. The total sale was $694,375.

Everi Holdings Inc is engaged in providing video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions and compliance and efficiency software. Everi Holdings Inc has a market cap of $890.220 million; its shares were traded at around $10.36 with and P/S ratio of 2.14. Everi Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Everi Holdings Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of EVRI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $11.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.75% since.

Director Geoffrey P Judge sold 15,000 shares of EVRI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $10.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Director Geoffrey P Judge sold 5,000 shares of EVRI stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $9.75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.26% since.

Director Geoffrey P Judge sold 10,000 shares of EVRI stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $9.38. The price of the stock has increased by 10.45% since.

