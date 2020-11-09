  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Progyny Inc (PGNY) CEO David J Schlanger Sold $1.3 million of Shares

November 09, 2020 | About: PGNY +5.78%

CEO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Schlanger (insider trades) sold 43,060 shares of PGNY on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $29.2 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $2.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.57 with and P/S ratio of 9.23.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 43,060 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 199,049 shares of PGNY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $27.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $26.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.37% since.
  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of PGNY stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $24.35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.33% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $24.76. The price of the stock has increased by 15.39% since.
  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,568 shares of PGNY stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $25.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGNY, click here

.

