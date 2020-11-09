Capital Financial Planning, LLC Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Capital Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Financial Planning, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USIG, JNK, VCSH, LUV, IGIB, XT, BKF, MTUM, SPDW, ADBE, UNH, TSLA, HYS,
- Added Positions: XLK, XLV, CORP, LQD, VUG, XLY, DGRO, LMBS, VTI, TLT, FIXD, AMZN, TLH, VB, MBB, T, SOXX, MUB, IVV, FLRN, XLU, IXN, IJR, VZ, PG, FLOT, IWP, IEMG, GOOG, MCD, SHY, SPY, JNJ, INTC, GOOGL, KO, V, PEP, GE, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, AAPL, HDV, XLF, BIL, MGK, MGV, IEFA, VOO, VOT, VBR, EFA, MSFT, VOE, NVDA, EEM, DIS, VBK, MA, PEG, HD, VEU, MGC, PM,
- Sold Out: IWF, XLE, LTPZ, SPTL, VV, REGN,
For the details of Capital Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Financial Planning, LLC
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 107,900 shares, 14.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 190,942 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 216,074 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 61,349 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 72,723 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,454 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,269 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,113 shares as of .New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,135 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 35,758 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $110.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,837 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $156.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (TLH)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $339.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (LTPZ)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.45 and $89.25, with an estimated average price of $86.93.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.Reduced: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.34%. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 10,871 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Financial Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Financial Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Financial Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Financial Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Financial Planning, LLC keeps buying