Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BlackRock Inc

Investment company Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, BP PLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BlackRock Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, VGT, PANW, HON, ULTA, EMR, MCD, MRK,

GLD, VGT, PANW, HON, ULTA, EMR, MCD, MRK, Added Positions: EFA, VIG, BP, GS, VIGI, PEP, RTX, IWM, SCZ, VMW, AKAM, MDY, MSFT, T, CVS, VHT, IJR, BMY, MS, JPM, ABBV, LHX, C, XBI, GE,

EFA, VIG, BP, GS, VIGI, PEP, RTX, IWM, SCZ, VMW, AKAM, MDY, MSFT, T, CVS, VHT, IJR, BMY, MS, JPM, ABBV, LHX, C, XBI, GE, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, XLF, EEM, BABA, UNH, JPST, CRM, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, LOW, INTC, MYL, OTIS,

QQQ, SPY, XLF, EEM, BABA, UNH, JPST, CRM, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, LOW, INTC, MYL, OTIS, Sold Out: BLK, JLL, CVX, WY, CHKP,

For the details of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantage+financial+partners+ltd.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 62,141 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.06% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 279,750 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,853 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.14% ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 265,400 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 349,655 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.08%

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 34,226 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $324.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $252.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $247.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 57.74%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in BP PLC by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 98,672 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $64.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $62.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of .

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76.